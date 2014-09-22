Our Executive Search team of seasoned senior partners and Consultants with in-depth market knowledge and connects provide confidential, highly personalized and responsive service to help you find the right talent in the industry.





With an industry-leading placement success rate we have a stellar history and reputation to maintain Integrity, client partnership and agility are the cornerstone at Covenantek. We offer a proven track record in top executive and board searches.





We have purposed ourselves to bringing together right leaders and our clients and facilitating them to march forward.