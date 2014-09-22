Empowering Growth Through Strategic Talent Placement
At Covenantek, we mainly focus on providing solutions to clients and talent professionals.
At Covenantek, we are committed to helping job seekers find their ideal job and supporting employers in finding the right candidate for their company. We offer a range of services including job matching, resume review, and interview coaching to ensure success for all parties.
Our team of experienced recruiters and career coaches have a deep understanding of the job market and the skills needed to succeed in today's workforce. We use our knowledge and expertise to help job seekers stand out and employers find the right fit.
Our Process
Our Process
Our process is designed to be efficient and effective. We work with job seekers to identify their strengths and goals, and then match them with job openings that fit their skills and preferences. For employers, we carefully review resumes and conduct interviews to find the best candidates for their companies.
Our Executive Search team of seasoned senior partners and Consultants with in-depth market knowledge and connects provide confidential, highly personalized and responsive service to help you find the right talent in the industry.
With an industry-leading placement success rate we have a stellar history and reputation to maintain Integrity, client partnership and agility are the cornerstone at Covenantek. We offer a proven track record in top executive and board searches.
We have purposed ourselves to bringing together right leaders and our clients and facilitating them to march forward.
One of the core offerings of Covenantek, our staffing solutions are scalable, dynamic, agile and customized. If you’re under pressure to do more with less, experience short-term operational issues, or whether it’s part of your strategic plan, we can help you increase IT staffing solutions and skills required to achieve your business outcomes. Our technical experts and skilled problem solvers help you complete your technical engagements, whether on an ad hoc basis or through a long-term contract.
Consulting
Consulting
We provide Consulting and Advisory Services to our clients by guiding them to make optimum use of manpower and other resources. Senior Executives at Covenant step in to help companies realize the full potential of their resources and personnel to elevate organizational performance. We also support organizations going through a transitional phase to achieve desired results.